Tupou, who was carted off the field Wednesday, was seen wearing a knee brace Thursday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It was originally reported that Tupou suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice, but it's now been discovered that it was his knee. Getting carted off the field is still definitely not a good sign for defensive lineman, and depending on the severity of the injury, Tupou's chances of making the Bengals' final roster could be even lower than they were entering training camp.