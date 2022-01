Coach Zac Taylor said Sunday that Tupou (knee) will need to be monitored this week, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Tupou played only five snaps and was on the sideline wearing a hoodie in the second half of Saturday's win over the Titans. He's been dealing with an MCL issue, but he was cleared from the injury report ahead of the game. His participation at practice this week will provide more clarity on the situation.