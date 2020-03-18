Play

Tupou was given a contract tender by Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old performed admirably in a rotational role for the Bengals in 2019, producing 27 tackles (14 solo) and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games. If Tupou fails to sign with another club this offseason, he'll likely return to his usual role for the Bengals without carrying much IDP fantasy value into 2020.

