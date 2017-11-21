Bengals' Josh Tupou: Waived by Cincinnati
The Bengals waived Tupou on Tuesday.
Tupou appeared in the Week 10 win over the Titans while fellow defensive tackle Pat Sims sat out with a calf injury, but didn't see the field in Sunday's victory over the Broncos. The Bengals had waived Sims last weekend when it became clear he wouldn't be available against the Broncos, but with his health no longer much of a concern, the veteran re-signed with the team Tuesday, resulting in Tupou losing his roster spot.
More News
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...