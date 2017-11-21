The Bengals waived Tupou on Tuesday.

Tupou appeared in the Week 10 win over the Titans while fellow defensive tackle Pat Sims sat out with a calf injury, but didn't see the field in Sunday's victory over the Broncos. The Bengals had waived Sims last weekend when it became clear he wouldn't be available against the Broncos, but with his health no longer much of a concern, the veteran re-signed with the team Tuesday, resulting in Tupou losing his roster spot.