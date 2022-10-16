Tupou (calf) was declared out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Tupou has played an increased role over the past two weeks after starting defensive tackle D.J. Reader (knee) was placed on IR, recording seven tackles and a sack while playing at least 63 percent of Cincinnati's defensive snaps in each of these contests. Therefore, the 28-year-old's potential absence moving forward would leave the Bengals significantly under-manned on the defensive interior. Tupou's next chance to play will come next Sunday versus the Falcons.