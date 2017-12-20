Bengals' Justin Murray: Heading to Cincy
Murray signed a contract with the Bengals on Wednesday, Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Murray was signed off the Saints' practice squad to fill the roster spot of Andre Smith (knee), who was placed on injured reserve Monday. The second-year tackle brings no professional game experience to the table but still stands to serve as depth along the offensive line.
