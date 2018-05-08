Bengals' Ka'Raun White: Claimed by Cincinnati

White was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Bengals.

White signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent but was let go by the team Monday afternoon. Despite an impressive senior season at West Virginia where White recorded 61 receptions for 1,004 yards and 12 touchdowns, he'll still be seen as a long shot to make a team's final roster this season.

