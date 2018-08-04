Bengals' Kayaune Ross: Signs with Bengals
Ross inked a contract with the Bengals on Saturday.
On his third team this offseason, Ross will hope the third time is the charm as he eyes a 53-man roster spot. The undrafted rookie's best opportunity to do so would likely come as a special teams contributor.
