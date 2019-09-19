Play

The Bengals promoted Sutherland from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sutherland will provide the Bengals with depth at guard while Michael Jordan (knee) works to get healthy. Alex Redmond (suspension) won't be able to suit up until Week 5, so Sutherland projects for a key reserve gig versus the Bills on Sunday.

