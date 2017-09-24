Bengals' KeiVarae Russell: Inactive for Sunday
Russell (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
The Notre Dame product was released by the Chiefs 10 days ago, and he was picked up by the Bengals to be deployed as a special teams man. It's not clear when this injury was sustained, so it's difficult to project a timeline for Russell's recovery.
More News
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...