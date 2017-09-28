Bengals' KeiVarae Russell: Practices in full Thursday
Russell (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com
Russell is one of the Bengals' newest additions, but it appears as though he'll be active for Sunday's game against the Browns. He'll likely serve as a depth option in the secondary unless made a healthy inactive.
