Bengals' KeiVarae Russell: Ruled out Sunday
Russell (finger) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Russell was unable to practice late in the week due to a finger injury, ultimately foreshadowing his unavailability for Sunday's tilt. His absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Bengals' defense as he primarily serves on special teams.
More News
-
Bengals' KeiVarae Russell: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' KeiVarae Russell: Promoted to active roster•
-
Bengals' KeiVarae Russell: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Bengals' KeiVarae Russell: Inactive for Sunday•
-
KeiVarae Russell: Released by Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' KeiVarae Russell: Headed to Kansas City•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15