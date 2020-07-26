The Bengals placed Futrell on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Futrell's placement on the league's new IR category indicates that he's either tested positive for COVID-19, or that he's required to complete a quarantine after coming into contact with someone else who tested positive. While clubs aren't allowed to disclose which category a player falls into, simply quarantining due to close contact with another individual could allow could allow for the possibility of a shorter stint on the reserve list. Futrell joined the Bengals as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason.