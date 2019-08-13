Bengals' Kent Perkins: Retiring from football
Perkins announced Tuesday that he is retiring, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Perkins made his NFL debut in 2017. He has since played six snaps as an offensive lineman.
