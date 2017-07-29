Whitfield signed with the Bengals on Saturday.

The team waived wide receiver Monty Madaris, and signed Whitfield in a corresponding deal. Whitfield, and undrafted free agent, originaly signed with the Bears in April before ultimately being let go. The Florida State product ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. He will compete in training camp for a role on the final roster

