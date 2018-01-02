Bengals' Kermit Whitfield: Signs with Cincinnati
Whitfield signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals on Monday, Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News reports.
At 5-foot-8 and 184 pounds, Whitfield, who went undrafted out of Florida State in 2017, projects as a slot man at the NFL level. He'll be evaluated during the Bengals' offseason program but faces long odds to make the squad's Week 1 roster in 2018.
