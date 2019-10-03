Play

Wynn (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Wynn practiced in full Wednesday and appeared to be nearing clearance from the league's concussion protocol, but he's taken a step back Thursday. If the rotational defensive end can't get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals, Carl Lawson figures to see increased work.

