Wynn (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Wynn has missed the last four games. It appeared he was going to return after just two games on the mend, but he suffered a setback and hasn't been able to clear concussion protocol since. Wynn could return for Week 16 against the Dolphins, but at that point, it's likely he'll just be shut down for the season.

