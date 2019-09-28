Wynn (concussion) is ruled out for Monday's game versus the Steelers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wynn will miss his second straight game as he continues to work through concussion protocol. With Carl Lawson (hamstring) doubtful, the Bengals' depth at defensive end will be scarce behind Sam Hubbard and Carlos Dunlap. Wynn will look to get healthy for Week 5's game versus the Cardinals.