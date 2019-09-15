Wynn suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the 49ers, and won't return, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reprots.

Wynn will now enter the league's mandated concussion protocol, and will need to be cleared before re-joining the team. Wynn's absence will hurt the team's defensive depth, considering he was instilled as a depth defensive lineman for the game.

