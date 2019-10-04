Bengals' Kerry Wynn: Won't play Sunday
Wynn (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Wynn appeared to have worked his way through the concussion protocol after practicing fully Wednesday, but he didn't end up practicing the past two days. The 28-year-old will miss his third straight contest as he continues in his recovery.
