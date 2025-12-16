The Bengals claimed Williams off waivers Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Williams was cut by the division-rival Steelers on Monday and quickly lands on his feet as a potential replacement for Charlie Jones (ankle) after he was injured in the Bengals' Week 15 loss to the Ravens. Williams played just nine offensive snaps across eight games with the Steelers but did handle 18 kickoff returns for 425 yards and 11 punt returns for 112 yards.