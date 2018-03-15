Bengals' Kevin Huber: Re-signs with Bengals
Huber signed a three-year contract extension with the Bengals on Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports.
Huber has spent his entire nine-season career in Cincy and is now set to remain there through his age-35 season. The veteran averaged a respectable 46.6 yards per punt last season while downing 32 punts within the 20-yard line, his most since 2012.
