Bengals' Kevin Minter: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Minter (elbow) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Minter left Week 7's matchup with the Steelers early and didn't return, so staying on the sidelines Wednesday isn't a great sign. The LSU product hasn't accumulated more than five tackles in a game yet this season, though, so even if he suits up his fantasy floor remains low. Undrafted rookie Hardy Nickerson will fill in at middle linebacker if Minter can't play in Week 8 against the Colts.
