Bengals' Kevin Minter: Expected to return Friday
Minter (undisclosed) has been absent from practice for personal reasons and is expected to return to practice Friday, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Minter has missed the last two days of practice, but after attending to a personal matter, it appears as though he will be set to return to the field Friday and ultimately play in Sunday's preseason game against the Redskins.
