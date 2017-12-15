Minter (hamstring) has yet to participate in practice this week, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports.

Minter popped up on the injury report this week after logging 34 defensive snaps Sunday against the Bears -- his second highest snap count of the season. The Bengals could be extremely thin at linebacker this week with Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and Nick Vigil (ankle) both missing practice time this week as well.