Bengals' Kevin Minter: Not practicing second straight day
Minter (hamstring) has yet to participate in practice this week, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports.
Minter popped up on the injury report this week after logging 34 defensive snaps Sunday against the Bears -- his second highest snap count of the season. The Bengals could be extremely thin at linebacker this week with Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and Nick Vigil (ankle) both missing practice time this week as well.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...