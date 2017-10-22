Bengals' Kevin Minter: Out for remainder of Sunday's game
Minter has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a right elbow injury.
Minter's injury should create more work for Vincent Rey, who filled in at linebacker during Vontaze Burfict's suspension earlier this season. More will be known regarding Minter's injury in the coming days.
More News
-
Bengals' Kevin Minter: Records 10 tackles in loss•
-
Bengals' Kevin Minter: Absent from injury report•
-
Bengals' Kevin Minter: Expected to return Friday•
-
Bengals' Kevin Minter: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Kevin Minter: Gets $2.1 million guaranteed•
-
Bengals' Kevin Minter: Inks one-year deal with Bengals•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...