Bengals' Kevin Minter: Out for remainder of Sunday's game

Minter has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a right elbow injury.

Minter's injury should create more work for Vincent Rey, who filled in at linebacker during Vontaze Burfict's suspension earlier this season. More will be known regarding Minter's injury in the coming days.

