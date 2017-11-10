Bengals' Kevin Minter: Out for Sunday's game
Minter (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Minter will miss his third consecutive game Sunday, but the middle linebacker has been limited in his defensive snaps all season anyway. Expect Hardy Nickerson and Vincent Rey to pick up the snaps left over in Minter's absence.
