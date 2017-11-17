Bengals' Kevin Minter: Ruled out for Sunday
Minter (elbow) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Minter will miss his fourth straight game since dislocating his elbow against Pittsburgh in Week 6. Veteran linebacker Vincent Rey will continue to slot into the starting middle linebacker role.
