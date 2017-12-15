Minter (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This season has been difficult for Minter, whether it's the elbow injury that kept him out four weeks in the middle of the season, or this sudden hamstring injury that will sideline him for the remaining three contests. The fifth-year pro had 32 tackles (16 solo) through nine games. Vincent Rey will likely fill in at middle linebacker for a battered Bengals' linebacker corps.