Bengals' Kevin Minter: Set to sit out Sunday
Minter (elbow) won't suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Minter doesn't need surgery for his dislocated elbow, but he'll still some extra time to recover. Even when he was healthy, though, Minter wasn't logging high snap counts which could happen again after he recovers. For the time being, Hardy Nickerson will slot into the top middle linebacker role.
