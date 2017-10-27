Bengals' Kevin Minter: Won't need surgery

Minter suffered a dislocated elbow and won't need surgery, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Teammate Shawn Williams had a similar injury and missed less than a month. This bodes well for Minter's return, but there's still no set timetable for his return. For the time being, undrafted rookie Hardy Nickerson will see increased responsibilities and it'll be interesting to see how he reacts.

