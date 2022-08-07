Kareem (undisclosed) was activated off the active/PUP list Sunday and is cleared to practice, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kareem started training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, but he appears to have moved past the issue and is ready to contribute during training camp. The 2020 fifth-round pick appeared in only seven games last season after playing in all 16 as a rookie. In his lone healthy campaign, Kareem totaled 19 tackles and one sack across 259 defensive snaps.