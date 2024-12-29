Herbert rushed the ball four times for 23 yards in Saturday's 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos.
Chase Brown led the Bengals' backfield but suffered a sprained ankle late in the fourth quarter when he slid short of the end zone. That pushed Herbert into a substantial role in overtime, highlighted by a 13-yard rush to kick off Cincinnati's game-clinching drive. Herbert should lead the backfield in Week 18 against Pittsburgh if Brown is unable to suit up.
