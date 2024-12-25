Herbert failed to record a single rushing attempt or target in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Browns.

Herbert was a complete non-factor in Week 16, playing just two offensive snaps against the Browns. Fellow running back Chase Brown continues to handle the vast majority of Cincinnati's backfield workload, with Herbert providing little to no fantasy value outside of his role as an insurance policy behind Brown. The 26-year-old remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.