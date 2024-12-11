Herbert played seven of the Bengals' 71 snaps on offense and carried twice for four yards while adding a seven-yard reception in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.

Though Herbert saw solid usage during his limited time on the field, he'll likely continue to handle a small role on offense while Chase Brown has emerged as a three-down workhorse out of the backfield. Herbert also brought back two kickoffs for 67 yards in the Week 14 win, but he'll likely cede those duties to Charlie Jones (groin) if the latter player is able to play Sunday at Tennessee.