Bengals' Kris Jenkins: Leaves with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins departed Sunday's game against the Ravens with a left ankle injury and his return is doubtful.
Jenkins had three tackles prior to the injury, one solo. For the season, the second-year tackle from Michigan has 36 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
