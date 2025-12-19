Jenkins (ankle) was placed on the injured reserve list Friday.

The second-year pro from Michigan sustained an ankle injury in the Week 15 loss to the Ravens and will now be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Through 14 appearances this year, Jenkins recorded 36 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defensed. Expect McKinnley Jackson to have a larger role on the Bengals' defensive line with Jenkins out for the year.