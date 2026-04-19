Bengals' Kris Jenkins: Playing time in jeopardy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins will have a hard time earning meaningful playing time in the wake of the Bengals trading for Dexter Lawrence, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.
The Bengals have now traded for Lawrence, signed Jonathan Allen and retained B.J. Hill as interior defensive linemen, and still currently employ T.J. Slaton. Jenkins hasn't shined in his first two years with the Bengals after getting drafted in the second round from Michigan, tallying a combined 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
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