Jenkins registered six tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Though the Bengals were blown out badly, Jenkins was a bright spot by bringing down Carson Wentz twice. The first was a split sack with Myles Murphy, while Jenkins' second QB takedown was a solo sack. His sack total Sunday put him already to the halfway mark of the 3.0 sacks he posted over 15 regular-season games as a rookie last year.