default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Jenkins (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Once Jenkins is officially placed on injured reserve, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. He sprained his ankle in Cincinnati's Week 15 loss to the Ravens. Jenkins finishes his second NFL campaign with 1.5 sacks among his 36 tackles (18 solo).

More News