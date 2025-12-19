Bengals' Kris Jenkins: Will shift to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Jenkins (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Once Jenkins is officially placed on injured reserve, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. He sprained his ankle in Cincinnati's Week 15 loss to the Ravens. Jenkins finishes his second NFL campaign with 1.5 sacks among his 36 tackles (18 solo).
More News
-
Bengals' Kris Jenkins: Leaves with ankle injury•
-
Bengals' Kris Jenkins: Solid in pass rush in Week 3 loss•
-
Bengals' Kris Jenkins: Records 3.0 sacks in rookie season•
-
Bengals' Kris Jenkins: Logs pair of sacks vs. Browns•
-
Bengals' Kris Jenkins: Records first NFL sack•
-
Bengals' Kris Jenkins: Active for NFL debut•