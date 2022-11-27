The Bengals elevated Lassiter from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's contest in Tennessee.

Lassiter signed with Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent in May but was waived near the end of training camp. He was subsequently added to the team's practice squad, and he'll suit up for the first time as a pro Sunday. Lassiter tallied 59 receptions for 653 yards and three touchdowns in his final college season with Kansas and has been praised by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor for the impression he made during training camp, but the young wideout isn't likely to play a major role against the Titans.