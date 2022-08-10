The Bengals activated Collins (back) off the NFI list Wednesday after he passed his physical, and he's now cleared to return to practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Collins was placed on the non-football injury list upon his arrival to camp due to a recurring back issue, but he appears to have moved past the injury and is ready to return to practice. The veteran offensive lineman is projected to be the Bengals' starting right tackle in Week 1 of the regular season after signing a three-year, $22 million deal with Cincinnati this offseason.