Collins (back) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Collins was a full participant during Wednesday's walkthrough session, so his active designation shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Expect the 314-pounder to continue protecting QB Joe Burrow on the right side of Cincinnati's offensive line Thursday against the Dolphins.
