Collins (knee) said Monday that there's "no doubt about it" he's ahead schedule heading into 2023, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Collins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 16 of the 2022 campaign, but he appears confident that his knee is progressing well ahead of the 2023 campaign. When healthy, Collins will in all likelihood return to a starting role on the offensive line, but where he slots in is unclear with offseason addition Orlando Brown at left tackle and Jonah Williams at right tackle. That being said, Williams requested a trade last month and could be out the door prior to the season.