Bengals' La'el Collins: Listed as questionable
Nov 4, 2022
Collins (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Collins was listed as a non-participant during Week 9 prep due to an illness. The issue doesn't appear to be too serious, but if he's sidelined, expect Hakeem Adeniji to start at right tackle against Carolina.
