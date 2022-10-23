site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' La'el Collins: Makes return
Collins (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Collins had exited in the first half and after a trip to the medical tent, he was able to stand on the sidelines. He has started the second half at right tackle.
