Bengals' La'el Collins: Ready to roll Sunday
Collins (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Collins is expected to start in his usual spot at right tackle during Sunday's contest versus Carolina, after he failed to practice all week due to an illness.
