Collins (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday for a potential ACL injury in his left knee, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Collins was carted to the locker room after injuring his left knee in Saturday's game against New England. While his ACL is believed to still be intact based on the initial tests from Cincinnati's medical staff, the results of this MRI will provide more clarity on the severity of any potential damage. Collins has started all 14 games since signing with the Bengals as a free agent this offseason, so his loss would be a massive blow to the team's offensive line moving forward.