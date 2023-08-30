The Bengals moved Collins (knee) to the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Collins suffered ACL and MCL tears in his left knee in Week 16 last year, and he was placed on the active/PUP list to begin training camp in June. The 30-year-old will now remain sidelined until at least Week 5 of the 2023 campaign. In Collins' absence, fellow veteran Jonah Williams should step in at right tackle now that Orlando Brown, who signed with Cincinnati this offseason, will slot in at left tackle.